Royals' Braden Shipley: Gets minor-league deal with Royals
Shipley agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.
Shipley has thrown 100 innings in the majors, all for the Diamondbacks. The 2013 first-round pick hasn't shown much in those innings, posting a 5.49 ERA and a 14.3 percent strikeout rate. He spent all of 2019 with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 5.95 ERA in 95.1 innings of work. He'll make $600,000 if he makes the big-league roster, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
