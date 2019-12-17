Play

Shipley agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

Shipley has thrown 100 innings in the majors, all for the Diamondbacks. The 2013 first-round pick hasn't shown much in those innings, posting a 5.49 ERA and a 14.3 percent strikeout rate. He spent all of 2019 with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 5.95 ERA in 95.1 innings of work. He'll make $600,000 if he makes the big-league roster, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories