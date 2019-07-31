Royals' Brady McConnell: Dealing with flexor strain

McConnell is day-to-day with a hip flexor strain, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He has not played for the Idaho Falls Chukars since July 17 due to this injury. McConnell, a second-round pick in this year's draft, is hitting .250/.349/.444 with one home run and 29 strikeouts in 19 games in the hitter-friendly Pioneer League.

