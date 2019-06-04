Royals' Brady McConnell: Goes to Royals in second round
The Royals have selected McConnell with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A high-pedigree, toolsy shortstop, McConnell opted to try to improve his draft stock in two years at Florida rather than settle for second-round money in 2017, which led to him falling until the 33rd round that year. He had a horrible freshman season, but the draft-eligible sophomore is making good on his promise this year. In his final 30 SEC games he hit .299/.349/.615 with 11 home runs and a 32:8 K:BB. That type of power coming from an SEC shortstop is very impressive, but it obviously came with too many strikeouts and not enough walks. He has power to all fields and is a plus runner, but at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he may slow down before he reaches the majors. In addition to concerns regarding his hit tool, many evaluators expect McConnell to eventually slide down the defensive spectrum due to shaky actions and hands in the field.
