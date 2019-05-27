Singer has been promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Singer began his 2019 campaign at High-A Wilmington, but he's earned a promotion after posting a 2.13 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 49:11 K:BB over 50.2 innings. After being selected in the first round of the 2018 first-year player draft out of Florida, Singer has fared well through his first nine starts in the minor leagues.

