Singer did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and zero walks over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out four.

Singer was bailed out by the Kansas City offense as they were able to come from behind and prevent a loss for the right-hander. Most of the damage was done in the fourth as the Giants scored four in that frame including a homer by LaMont Wade. The 26-year-old pitched well over five frames against the Blue Jays on Monday, but this was a mediocre effort for Singer, at best. A chance to rebound is scheduled for Friday against Atlanta.