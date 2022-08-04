Singer (4-4) took the loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out three and walking one.

The 11 hits Singer allowed in Wednesday's game were as many as he allowed in his previous three games combined. The three strikeouts were the fewest he has had in a game since April 26 when he pitched two innings. The outing was arguably the second worst of Singer's season and comes after a July where the righty had four quality starts and a 2.05 ERA. His season ERA now sits at 3.67.