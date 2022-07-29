Singer allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Singer dominated the Yankees and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position throughout his start. He also continued to show impressive swing-and-miss stuff, tallying 14 swinging strikes on 99 total pitches. In five July starts, Singer now has a 2.05 ERA with a 42:11 K:BB across 30.2 frames.