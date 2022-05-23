Singer allowed four hits and three walks over seven shutout innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Singer faced a couple of threats Sunday, including in the sixth inning when he loaded the bases with just one out, but he managed to keep the Twins off the board. He's fired 14 scoreless frames in two starts this month and has a 16.2-inning shutout streak dating back to April. With the way he's pitching as of late, the 25-year-old righty should continue seeing regular action at the MLB level. Singer is currently projected to get a rematch in Minnesota next week.