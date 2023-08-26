Singer (8-10) took the loss Friday versus the Mariners, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings.

Singer's first pitch was taken deep to right field by J.P. Crawford, and the right-hander labored through the first inning. He had a couple of scoreless frames before giving up a go-ahead two-run single to Eugenio Suarez in the fourth, which put the Mariners ahead for good. Singer has given up 10 runs (eight earned) over 7.2 innings across his last two starts, a departure from his relatively solid pitching (2.85 ERA, 39:6 K:BB) over 41 innings coming out of the All-Star break. For the year, he's at a 5.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 125:44 K:BB through 143.1 innings across 26 starts. Singer is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Pirates next week.