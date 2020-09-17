Singer (3-4) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against Detroit.

Singer turned in his second consecutive dominant outing and has now allowed no earned runs across his last 14 inning. He racked up an impressive 21 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes across 81 total pitches, working efficiently while retiring 18 batters. After an inconsistent start to his rookie campaign, Singer has settled in to maintain a 4.14 ERA with a 52:18 K:BB across 54.1 frames. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against St. Louis.