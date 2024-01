Singer (back) agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

He finished last season on the shelf with a back strain after logging a 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 159.2 innings. Singer's 2022 season looks like an outlier at this point, but he should be locked into a rotation role for Kansas City again in 2024.