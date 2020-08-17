Singer (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings pitched. He struck out two.

After getting through his first two innings unscathed, Singer gifted the Royals a run in the third, as a walk, wild pitch and balk led to a RBI groundout for Jorge Polanco. The right-hander was bit by a walk again two innings later, as a leadoff free pass preceded a go-ahead two-run homer for Max Kepler. On a positive note, Singer's 5.2 innings of work marked his longest outing on his young career. He will look to flip the script when he takes on Minnesota again Saturday.