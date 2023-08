Singer (7-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits and zero walks over eight scoreless innings in a 9-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out four.

The right-hander retired the last 11 batters he faced in the contest and has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in three consecutive outings, lowering his ERA on the season to 5.10. The three hits were also the fewest Singer has allowed since his first start of the year back on April 3.