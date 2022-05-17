The Royals recalled Singer from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

As anticipated, Singer is being designated as the Royals' 27th man for the twin bill, but he'll have a chance to stick around as the fifth member of the Kansas City rotation if he outperforms the starter in Game 1, Jonathan Heasley. After failing to escape the fourth inning while issuing four walks and allowing four hits in his first start with Kansas City last week against the Rangers, Beasley doesn't enter Tuesday with a long leash as a starter. Meanwhile, Singer started 39 games for Kansas City between the past two seasons, and despite opening the 2022 campaign in the bullpen, he's fared well as a starter since being optioned to Triple-A in late April. He stretched out to six innings in his most recent outing last week, so he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions when he makes his first start for the big club later Tuesday.