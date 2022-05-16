Singer joined the Royals' taxi squad Monday and could be formally recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday to start one game of Kansas City's doubleheader with the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After missing out on a spot in Kansas City's season-opening rotation, Singer made three relief appearances for the Royals before being optioned to Omaha on April 28. Since being demoted, Singer has been building up in preparation for a starting role, with the right-hander most recently covering six innings and giving up four runs in his last start May 11. Singer previously made 27 starts at the big-league level in 2021, submitting a 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 131:53 K:BB across 128.1 innings.