Singer plans to utilize a four-seam fastball and sweeper more often this season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Singer began implementing the pitches a little bit late last season after some initial hesitation. This season, though, he's committed to using them as integral parts of his repertoire, adding them to his sinker, gyro slider and changeup. All three swinging strikeouts he induced during his Cactus League debut Wednesday versus the Mariners came on the sweeper. Singer has predominantly been a two-pitch pitcher in his career (the sinker and slider) and has struggled to miss bats with consistency. Perhaps the four-seamer and sweeper will allow him to pile up more strikeouts.