Singer (arm) remains on the paternity list but could be activated during the upcoming week to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have already confirmed Cole Ragans and Jordan Lyles as their starters for their games Monday and Wednesday, respectively, making Tuesday the likely target for Singer's return to the rotation. Prior to being placed on the paternity list Friday, Singer hadn't pitched since Aug. 25 due to a bout of right arm fatigue, but he hasn't been shut down from throwing. Rogers notes that Singer was scheduled to complete a bullpen session Sunday, so assuming he checks one fine following the throwing workout, he should be ready to start Tuesday.