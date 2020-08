Singer allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings during Saturday's win over the White Sox. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old was unable to complete six innings through his first six starts, and that didn't change Saturday as he needed 95 pitches to get through five frames. Singer has a 5.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB through 34.2 innings lines up for another matchup with the White Sox on Thursday.