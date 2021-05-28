Singer (2-4) allowed six earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Singer never got on track and was burned for multiple runs in two of the three innings in which he appeared. He entered the game in strong form, having allowed only five earned runs across his last 12.2 innings of work. However, Singer will likely have to cut back his walks to earn more consistent results, as he's now handed out multiple free passes in all but two of 10 starts this season. Overall, he now has a 4.91 ERA with a 49:19 K:BB across 47.2 innings.