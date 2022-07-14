The Royals placed Singer (personal) on the restricted list Thursday.

Singer is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Since he started in Wednesday's series finale with the Tigers, Singer wasn't on track to get a turn through the rotation in Toronto anyway, but his placement on the restricted list nonetheless allows the Royals to bring aboard infielder Michael Massey from Triple-A Omaha as an extra option off the bench.

