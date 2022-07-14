The Royals placed Singer (personal) on the restricted list Thursday.
Singer is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Since he started in Wednesday's series finale with the Tigers, Singer wasn't on track to get a turn through the rotation in Toronto anyway, but his placement on the restricted list nonetheless allows the Royals to bring aboard infielder Michael Massey from Triple-A Omaha as an extra option off the bench.
More News
-
Royals' Brady Singer: Picks up win, won't travel with team•
-
Royals' Brady Singer: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brady Singer: Strikes out nine Sunday•
-
Royals' Brady Singer: Next start pushed to Sunday•
-
Royals' Brady Singer: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Royals' Brady Singer: Allows three runs in loss•