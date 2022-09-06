Singer allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with just one strikeout in six innings versus the Guardians on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

Singer allowed a pair of runs in both the second and sixth innings, and he left the contest in line for a loss. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the eighth to get the right-hander off the hook. He met the baseline for a quality start, his fifth in his last six outings, and he hasn't taken a loss in that span. Singer owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 125:30 K:BB through 23 appearances (20 starts) this year while serving as the Royals' most reliable starter.