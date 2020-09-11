Singer (2-4) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against Cleveland.

Singer held a no-hitter through 7.2 innings, broken up by an Austin Hedges single. He dominated the Cleveland lineup, generating 23 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes across 119 total pitches. The strong start was needed, as Singer had allowed three or more earned runs for four consecutive outings -- never working six innings. Across his first 48.1 frames in the big leagues, Singer has maintained a 4.66 ERA and a 44:17 K:BB. He's projected to take his next turn through the rotation Friday at the Brewers.