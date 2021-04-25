Singer (1-2) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

Singer's lone blemish was a solo home run off the bat of Willi Castro in the fifth inning. He cruised through the Tigers' lineup otherwise, generating 15 swinging strike across 93 total pitches. Since surrendering five earned runs during his first start of the season, Singer has allowed only two earned runs across 18 innings. He projects to take his next turn through the rotation Friday at Minnesota.