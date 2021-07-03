Singer didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-4 win over the Twins, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

Minnesota jumped on the right-hander for three runs in the top of the first inning, and after he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third with no further damage, Singer got the hook. The 24-year-old has failed to complete four innings in three of his last four outings, and it might be fair to wonder if the shoulder tightness he reported in mid-June is still an issue. On the season, Singer carries a 4.74 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 85:35 K:BB through 79.2 innings.