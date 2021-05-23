Singer (2-3) earned the win Saturday versus Detroit. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
Singer was effective in his second straight quality start, although an RBI single by Harold Castro in the fifth inning cut Kansas City's lead to one run. The right-hander picked up his first win since April 24. He has a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB across 45 innings in nine starts. Singer lines up to face Tampa Bay next week.
