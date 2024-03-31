Singer (1-0) earned the win after he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters in Sunday's 11-0 victory over the Royals.

Singer was in full command in his season debut, throwing 64 of his 98 total pitches for strikes while matching his 2023 season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander has shown flashes throughout his first four major-league campaigns and he's off to a great start in 2024. He's tentatively set to return to the mound Friday at home versus the White Sox.