Singer tossed five shutout innings Monday in the Royals' 5-4 exhibition win over Cleveland. He scattered two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Singer wrapped up a stellar spring with his best outing yet, finishing the Royals' Cactus League slate with a 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB In 17 innings. The right-hander will get a favorable draw for his 2021 debut, facing off Sunday against a Rangers offense that produced an MLB-worst -0.2 WAR in 2020. Coming off a solid debut season in the majors, Singer has some upside as a second-year breakout candidate.