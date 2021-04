Singer (0-2) was charged with four runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings in a loss to the Angels on Monday. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Errors kept most of the runs off Singer's personal ledger, although it was Singer himself who committed one of the throwing errors in the second inning. Singer has an unsightly 6.48 ERA through two starts this season, but his 11:3 K:BB in 8.1 innings is encouraging. He lines up for a home start against the Blue Jays this weekend.