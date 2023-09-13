Singer (8-11) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-2 loss against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Singer would ultimately settle down after giving up five runs in the opening inning, but the Royals couldn't overcome the early deficit, leaving Singer with his third loss in his last four starts. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed four runs or more in each of his previous four outings, raising his ERA to 5.51 with a 1.44 WHIP and 129:47 K:BB through 28 starts (153.2 innings) this season. Singer's currently in line for a tough home matchup with the Royals in his next outing.