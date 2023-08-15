Singer allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over 7.1 innings in Monday's win over Seattle. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.
Singer fired seven shutout frames but was charged with two runs after being pulled in the eighth inning. He's shown much better command recently; over his last five starts, Singer has recorded a 35:6 K:BB with a 2.45 ERA. However, his season ERA still sits at 4.91 through 135.2 frames. Singer's next outing is lined up to be against the Cubs in Chicago.
