Singer allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision against the Indians on Saturday.

The 23-year-old allowed a run to score on a wild pitch but had good command for the most part and induced 14 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. Singer impressed in spring training and summer camp to earn a spot in the Royals' starting rotation, and if this performance is any indication, he isn't going anywhere. Up next is a road start in Detroit before a two-step the week of Aug. 3 (@CHC, vs. MIN).