Singer (3-4) picked up the win Tuesday after holding the Pirates to five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Coming off a tough loss, Singer turned things around Tuesday and finally got enough run support from his teammates to finish off the much-needed victory. Stronger command definitely played a factor as it was just the third time in 11 starts this season that Singer did not issue multiple free passes. Per usual, the 24-year-old managed to keep the ball in the yard and has only surrendered four homers this year. Overall, Singer has tallied a 5.06 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 53.1 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Twins on Sunday.