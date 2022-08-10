Singer (5-4) earned the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks in 7.1 innings.

The right-hander generated only seven whiffs but threw 71 of 99 pitches for strikes, and the only blemish against him was a solo shot off the bat of Josh Harrison. Singer has covered at least six frames in each of his past six starts, and he has a 2.29 ERA and 42:9 K:BB across 39.1 innings during that span. He tentatively lines up for a tough matchup with the Dodgers on Sunday.