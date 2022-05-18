Singer (1-0) earned the win during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest.

Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so it's not a surprise he's returning to the minors despite the impressive showing. The right-hander pounded the zone and threw 70 of his 93 pitches for strikes while generating 18 swings and misses and showing new confidence in his changeup, which he used 17 percent of the time Singer was shifted to the bullpen for the start of the season and was sent to Triple-A after three relief outings, but he returned to the majors and pitched a gem in his first start of the year. The 25-year-old should receive another look in the major-league rotation before long following Tuesday's performance.