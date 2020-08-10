Singer (1-1) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Sunday against the Twins.

Singer was staked to an early lead, and he held the Twins offense in check to earn his first major-league victory. He wasn't particularly dominant, as he allowed seven baserunners while generating only eight swinging strikes on 95 pitches. Still, he retired the Twins in order on two occasions and only allowed one extra-base hit. Through four starts, Singer has generated 22 strikeouts across 20 innings while maintaining a 4.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.