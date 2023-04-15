Singer (1-1) took the loss Friday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and zero walks over five innings against the Braves. He struck out eight.

Singer served up seven runs in the first two frames, but he was able to settle down and get through five innings for a third straight game. After allowing just one run in his season debut, the right-hander has given up 13 runs over his past two outings, though he did post a 12:0 K:BB during those contests. Singer is tentatively scheduled to pitch next versus the Rangers.