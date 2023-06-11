Singer (4-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Singer was coming off the best outing of his season (5.2 scoreless with seven strikeouts versus Colorado), but he struggled to maintain that success Saturday. It was the seventh time this year that the 26-year-old allowed at least four runs, and overall, he boasts an ugly 6.58 ERA. It's been a disappointing start to 2023 for Singer, who finished last year with a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 150:35 K:BB across 153.1 innings (all career-best marks). He has shown signs of finding his 2022 form, finishing at least five innings while giving up two or fewer runs six times, but there hasn't been any consistency from the right-hander yet.