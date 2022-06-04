Singer (2-1) allowed seven runs on eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss against the Astros on Friday.

Singer had allowed just two homers in 25.1 innings this season, but the Astros muscled up for three long balls Friday to account for six of the seven runs on his line. The right-hander has been mostly solid since rejoining the rotation -- this was his first bad start in four since May 17. He owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB across 30.1 innings overall. He'll look to bounce back in another tough home matchup next week versus the Blue Jays.