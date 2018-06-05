Royals' Brady Singer: Goes 18th overall to Royals
The Royals have selected Singer with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
The two things that stand out right away with Singer are his low arm slot and the resulting incredible horizontal movement he gets on his low-90s fastball and potentially plus slider. He also has prototypical size, standing 6-foot-5, 180 pounds and has stayed pretty healthy for a 21-year-old pitcher. Singer, who opted to go to Florida rather than sign with Toronto out of high school as the No. 56 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was in the mix to be the first player selected in this draft, but got off to a slow start and was clearly passed by Casey Mize for the honor of top college starter in the class. Through 13 starts as a junior, Singer has a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 92:18 K:BB in 88 innings. While he has been able to put up impressive numbers at Florida without above-average command or a reliable third pitch, those shortcomings open up a wide range of outcomes for him as a pro. If he is able to develop a quality changeup (some evaluators fully expect this to happen), then he should be able to make it as a No. 3 starter, even if his command is never an above-average tool. If he improves his changeup and his command as a pro, he could be a No. 2 starter. A high-leverage relief role would be waiting for him if he is unable to make strides in those two key areas.
