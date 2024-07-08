Singer (5-5) picked up the win Sunday against Colorado, allowing one run on six hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out seven.

Singer picked up his first win since May 19 and was able to minimize the impacts of Coors Field, allowing no extra-base hits in seven innings of work. Although Singer's efforts haven't resulted in wins, he's allowed less than three earned runs in seven of his last nine starts and has logged a quality start in three of his last five outings. Through 101.1 innings, Singer owns a 2.93 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He's in line for one more start before the All-Star break, which is scheduled to come during a weekend series in Boston.