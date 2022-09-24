Singer (10-4) gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win in a 5-1 victory over Mariners on Friday.

Singer handled the Mariners with ease, with the only damage coming on a solo home run off the bat of Cal Raleigh in the second. Singer has put together a breakout campaign in his second full season starting in the majors. The 26-year-old right-hander now has an ERA under 3.00 in 147.2 innings pitched. His xFIP of 3.31 coming into the game suggests that his success could be sustainable going forward. Singer will look for his 11th win of the year his next expected time out at Cleveland.