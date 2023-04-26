Singer (2-2) got the win Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

Singer scattered five hits in the effort and his lone blemish of the day came in the fourth, as Corbin Carroll led off the inning with a triple and scored on a ground ball from Christian Walker. The 26-year-old surpassed 90 pitches for a second straight start and reached six innings for the second time this season as well. He generated 10 whiffs with seven of them coming from his slider. It was undoubtedly Singer's most complete performance so far this year, and he'll carry a 6.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 24:6 K:BB (27 innings) into his next scheduled start against the Twins on Sunday.