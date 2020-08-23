Singer (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Royals fell 7-2 to the Twins, giving up four runs on six hits over four innings. He struck out three.

Four of the six hits off the rookie went for extra bases, including homers by Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano that accounted for all the scoring against Singer. The 24-year-old right-hander has now served up seven long balls in his first 29.2 big-league innings, and while his 27:12 K:BB isn't terrible, he'll need to figure out how to keep the ball in the park if he's going to reach his full potential. Singer faces another dangerous offense in his next outing Friday, on the road against the White Sox.