Singer (3-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk with just one strikeout in Saturday's loss to Baltimore.

Singer needed 60 pitches to record just six outs before being taken out in the third inning. After a scoreless opening frame, Singer gave up a pair of runs in the second and five more in the third on his way to an eighth straight start without a victory. The 24-year-old produced a promising rookie campaign in 2020 but hasn't been able to put it together as a sophomore, posting a 5.13 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 87.2 innings. Singer has been able to miss bats (92 strikeouts), but he's allowed a flood of baserunners with 99 hits and 37 walks while hitting nine batters. He's slated to return to the hill next week at home against the White Sox.