Singer (3-6) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Rangers after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while fanning five across five innings.

Singer allowed all three of his runs in the first inning -- two on a homer from Joey Gallo and one off an RBI triple from Adolis Garcia -- and that was enough to tag him with another loss. Singer has also allowed at least one homer in three of his last four contests and continues to struggle, as he owns a 4.70 ERA on the season. His next chance to feature is scheduled to come next week at home against the Twins.