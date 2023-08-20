Singer (8-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Singer didn't have his best stuff Saturday, allowing runs in each of the first four innings before being relieved by Tucker Davidson. The 27-year-old right-hander lasted just 3.2 innings, marking his shortest outing since May 22, while he also failed to record at least four strikeouts for the first time in his last seven starts. Singer had logged three quality starts in a row prior to Saturday's loss and it was just the third time allowing multiple home runs in a game this season.