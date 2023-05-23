Singer did not factor in the decision against Detroit on Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Singer had major problems with his control in the outing, throwing just 49 of 87 pitches for a strike and walking a season-high four batters. The right-hander allowed three first-inning runs and another pair in the third, and he departed with two outs in the fourth after issuing a free pass to the final batter he faced. Singer's ERA ballooned to 7.48 as a result of the rough outing, second-worst among hurlers who have tossed at least 40 innings. This was certainly a step back after he posted a quality start in each of his previous two appearances.