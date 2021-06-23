Singer did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's win over the Yankees. He allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings.

After being placed on a pitch count and limited to three innings in his last start due to shoulder tightness, the discomfort did not keep Singer from missing a turn through the rotation or from any workload limitations Tuesday as the right-hander worked up to 91 pitches. Unfortunately it was still another short outing for the 24-year-old after his lack of command racked up a season-worst five free passes against a tough Yankees lineup. Singer will carry a 4.77 ERA and 1.49 WHIP into his next projected start on the road Sunday at Texas.