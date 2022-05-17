Singer will be called up from Triple-A Omaha to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City will presumably designate Singer as its 27th man for the twin bill, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be sent out to Omaha immediately after the outing. Instead, Singer's performance in his first start with the big club this season along with how Jonathan Heasley fares in Game 1 of the twin bill will likely determine which of the two sticks around in Kansas City as the team's No. 5 starter. After failing to win an Opening Day rotation spot and making three appearances out of the bullpen before being optioned to Omaha in late April, Singer gradually upped his pitch count in the minors while serving as a starter. He most recently tossed six innings for Omaha on May 11, conceding four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in a game against Iowa.