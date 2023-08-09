Singer (8-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Singer was humming along until the fifth inning when Adam Duvall launched a solo shot over the Green Monster in Boston, and Connor Wong later added a run-scoring single. Singer was removed with two outs in the seventh and a runner on, who eventually scored. After a challenging first half, the 27-year-old righty has figured it out in five starts since the All-Star break, posting a 2.94 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 33.2 innings during that stretch. He will look to maintain the momentum in his next outing, which is projected to be at home against Seattle early next week.